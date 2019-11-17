William B. Shepro Acquires 1,400 Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) CEO William B. Shepro acquired 1,400 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,088.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William B. Shepro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, William B. Shepro acquired 3,150 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,927.50.

Shares of ASPS stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $141.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASPS. BidaskClub lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

