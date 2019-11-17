WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.03

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 2504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

WSC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $272.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. WillScot’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WillScot Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,094,607.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $150,775.00. Corporate insiders own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of WillScot by 1,505.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of WillScot by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot by 2,457.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC)

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

