Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $66.01. The company had a trading volume of 424,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average of $68.06.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.06%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 261,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,154,000 after acquiring an additional 55,197 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 43,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 153,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

