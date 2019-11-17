Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Lowered to $165.00

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wedbush from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WIX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $166.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $130.37 on Friday. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $155.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.80 and its 200-day moving average is $135.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $196.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

