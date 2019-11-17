Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $145.00. The stock had previously closed at $122.30, but opened at $125.20. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Wix.Com shares last traded at $129.99, with a volume of 45,253 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WIX. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Wix.Com from $135.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Wix.Com from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wix.Com from $166.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.Com by 29.4% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Wix.Com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.Com by 29.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Wix.Com by 4.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wix.Com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -296.30 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $196.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

