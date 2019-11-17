Wolverine Technologies (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wolverine Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:WOLV)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Wolverine Technologies shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

About Wolverine Technologies (OTCMKTS:WOLV)

Wolverine Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources. It focuses on cyber security business. The company was formerly known as Wolverine Exploration Inc and changed its name to Wolverine Technologies Corp.

