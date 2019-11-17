World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,866,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 193,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of World Fuel Services worth $282,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

INT stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. World Fuel Services Corp has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $215,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,356.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,480.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

INT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of World Fuel Services from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.