World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Short Interest Down 7.5% in October

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 10,060,000 shares. Approximately 20.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

NYSE:WWE opened at $57.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $100.45. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 1.30.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WWE shares. Guggenheim set a $85.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners set a $110.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 354,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,216,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

