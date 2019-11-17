Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Short Interest Up 8.0% in October

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,900 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 488,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on XENE. Guggenheim started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $70,452.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,972.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 10,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $98,856.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,740.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,087 shares of company stock valued at $216,766 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 602,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 419,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.25. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $235.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.