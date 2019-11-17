Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Y has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of Y opened at C$9.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.54 million and a P/E ratio of 3.07. Yellow Pages has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$9.48.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$106.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yellow Pages will post 1.3899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company. It offers a suite of apps, Websites, and print media to suit the search preferences of Canadians. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

