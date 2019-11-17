YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,760 ($23.00) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:YNGA traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,620 ($21.17). The stock had a trading volume of 11,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 has a 52 week low of GBX 1,295 ($16.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,890 ($24.70). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,592.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,677.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.81 million and a PE ratio of 25.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 10.57 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.33%.

In related news, insider Patrick Dardis sold 7,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total value of £120,981.60 ($158,083.89).

About YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

