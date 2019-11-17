Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Post Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.76. Laboratory Corp. of America posted earnings of $2.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will report full year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.21 to $11.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Laboratory Corp. of America.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.90.

In other news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $415,742.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock worth $6,855,988. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,172,000 after acquiring an additional 38,691 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,184,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,844,000 after acquiring an additional 572,088 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,030,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,102,000 after acquiring an additional 92,997 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 10,436.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,417,000 after acquiring an additional 52,887 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, hitting $171.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,593. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.79. Laboratory Corp. of America has a one year low of $119.38 and a one year high of $178.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

