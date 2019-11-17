Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to Announce $1.37 EPS

Analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to report earnings per share of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.25. Magna International reported earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Magna International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 223.3% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.72. 589,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,488. Magna International has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.76%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

