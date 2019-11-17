Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) to report earnings of $2.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.34. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings per share of $2.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $10.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $11.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $179.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.85.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.31, for a total transaction of $174,514.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,172.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $312,868.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,024.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,136 shares of company stock valued at $12,079,422 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.65. The company had a trading volume of 430,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $140.82 and a 1-year high of $201.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

