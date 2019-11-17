Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) to announce sales of $49.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.12 million and the highest is $51.12 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $48.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $180.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.97 million to $181.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $192.17 million, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $199.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $50.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCRA. Robert W. Baird lowered Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on Vocera Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Craig Hallum lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

VCRA stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $5,904,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 31,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

