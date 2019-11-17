Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Western Digital reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $8.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $54.50 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.66.

Western Digital stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.34. 5,377,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,285,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 4,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $256,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,572,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $309,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,476,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,870 shares of company stock worth $6,143,776 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 62.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Western Digital by 9,483.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

