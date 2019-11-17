Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) to report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.20. Keysight Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

In other news, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,600 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $251,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $1,698,478.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,535 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 44,683 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,001.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 41,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 37,865 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,148,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.21 and a 52 week high of $109.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

