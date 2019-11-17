Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Sol Gel Technologies posted earnings per share of ($1.40) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sol Gel Technologies.

Get Sol Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 223.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The company had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:SLGL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,437. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. Sol Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $144.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,545,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 76,585 shares in the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.