Zacks: Brokerages Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Post $1.86 EPS

Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.89. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings of $1.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $8.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.02 to $9.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Shares of JNJ traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,170,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,856,551. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.84. The company has a market cap of $344.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 42,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 152,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.