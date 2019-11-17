Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Post $0.35 EPS

Analysts expect Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.35. Monroe Capital reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on Monroe Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.03. 104,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,056. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,803,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 256,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 66,409 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 354,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 36,173 shares during the period. 21.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

