Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) to Hold

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

CNNE has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cannae from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

NYSE CNNE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 699,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cannae has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.18. Cannae had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cannae will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Cannae news, CFO Richard L. Cox bought 3,699 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $100,057.95. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $275,300.00. Insiders acquired a total of 33,699 shares of company stock valued at $945,158 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,325,000 after buying an additional 251,739 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cannae by 692.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 172,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cannae by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Cannae by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

