Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Medifast (NYSE:MED) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medifast is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically proven healthy living products and programs. It is the brand recommended by more than 20,000 Doctors. Medifast produces, distributes, and sells weight loss and other health-related products through websites, multi-level marketing, telemarketing, franchised weight loss clinics, and medical professionals. The company launched OPTAVIA, an exclusive brand and product line sold through its community of independent Coaches who offer support and guidance to their Clients. In partnership with OPTAVIA Coaches , franchise partners, resellers and its Scientific Advisory Board, Medifast offers comprehensive wellness products and programs that focus on creating sustainable change by helping people learn to incorporate healthy habits into their lives. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MED. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medifast in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded Medifast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Medifast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded Medifast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.00.

Medifast stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,971. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $889.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.71. Medifast has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $162.57.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 62.93%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Medifast will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MED. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 853.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

