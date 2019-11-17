Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Hold

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Okta from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Okta from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.26.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.52. The company had a trading volume of 824,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.10 and a beta of 1.01. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $140.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 48,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $5,661,037.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,640.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 21,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $2,486,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,129 shares of company stock worth $26,497,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 76.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 122.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

