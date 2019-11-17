Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

CIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bancolombia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Santander raised Bancolombia from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bancolombia has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE:CIB traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,404. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 11.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 21.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

