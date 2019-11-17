Zacks Investment Research Lowers MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) to Hold

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVC CAPITAL INC is a business development company traded on the New York Stock Exchange, under the listing symbol MVC and is advised by The Tokarz Group Advisers LLC. MVC provides long-term equity and debt investment capital to fund growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations of small and middle-market companies in a variety of industries primarily located in the U.S. The investments can take the form of common and preferred stock (control and non-control investments) and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; senior and subordinated loans; or convertible securities. MVC serves as the lead investor for transactions, as well as a co-investor in companies along with other private equity sponsors. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MVC Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

NYSE:MVC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,676. The company has a market capitalization of $159.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.71. MVC Capital has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a current ratio of 13.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter. MVC Capital had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, analysts predict that MVC Capital will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MVC Capital in the second quarter worth $1,950,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in MVC Capital in the second quarter worth $207,000. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in MVC Capital by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 357,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MVC Capital in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MVC Capital in the second quarter worth $92,000. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

