Zacks Investment Research Lowers ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ProAssurance’s third-quarter 2019 operating earnings per share of 30 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 150%, primarily driven by higher revenues. However, the bottom line declined 28.6% year over year. It has been performing well on the back of growth across its operating segments. Moreover, the company significantly achieved inorganic growth via successful acquisitions and integration of companies. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year's time. However, growing expenses weighs on its bottom line. Volatility in premium retention pertaining to the company’s physician business and exposure to cat loss are other concerns. Another major risk is associated with its investment portfolio, which primarily consists of fixed income securities.”

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE PRA traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $37.83. 215,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,007. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.51.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 870.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in ProAssurance by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

