Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $141.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,440,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,900,000 after acquiring an additional 689,440 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 812,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after acquiring an additional 406,195 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 316.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 485,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 369,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,721,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

