Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) to “Hold”

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CIVB. BidaskClub lowered Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $344.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $25.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 882,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 122,507 shares in the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 524,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 88,628 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,148,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.