Zacks: Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Given $16.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $16.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Northern Technologies International an industry rank of 220 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $109.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is presently 47.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter valued at $747,000. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 81,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 40,772 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 39,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

