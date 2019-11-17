Zilliqa Price Hits $0.0065 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $56.79 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, DEx.top, Tokenomy and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00237041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.67 or 0.01445932 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034721 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00140642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,533,042,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,687,360,058 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, DEx.top, OKEx, HitBTC, Radar Relay, BiteBTC, Kyber Network, Koinex, FCoin, Upbit, IDEX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Coinhub, Bitbns, WazirX, Hotbit, Coinone, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, Kucoin, Zebpay, Binance, DragonEX, OTCBTC, BitForex, Tokenomy, Bithumb, UEX, Huobi, GOPAX, OOOBTC, DDEX and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

