zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Sets New 12-Month Low at $90.00

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €90.00 ($104.65) and last traded at €90.70 ($105.47), with a volume of 8776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €97.50 ($113.37).

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZO1 shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €105.78 ($123.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €105.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €110.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.99.

About zooplus (ETR:ZO1)

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

