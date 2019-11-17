ZTCoin (ZT) 1-Day Volume Hits $170,227.00

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. ZTCoin has a total market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $170,227.00 worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZTCoin token can now be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZTCoin has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZTCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $653.10 or 0.07534694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000424 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001417 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00017208 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ZTCoin Token Profile

ZTCoin (CRYPTO:ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,948,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial.

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZTCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZTCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.