Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 395 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 395 price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 420 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a CHF 335 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 385 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 367.08.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

