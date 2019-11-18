-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.11. Regulus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regulus Therapeutics.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 179,717.33% and a negative net margin of 325.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGLS shares. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,389,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 124.1% in the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 2,052,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 1,136,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.61. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,643. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.46. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

