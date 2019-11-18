-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oddo Bhf raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DBVT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 269,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,706. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $674.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

