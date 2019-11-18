$0.49 EPS Expected for Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Michaels Companies posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MIK shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.73.

In other Michaels Companies news, Director Beryl Raff acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $50,049.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,517.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 1,946.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Michaels Companies by 54.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth about $129,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.43. 88,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,542. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. Michaels Companies has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

