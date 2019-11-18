0x Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16.19 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. 0x has a market capitalization of $161.92 million and approximately $16.19 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0x has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One 0x token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00003171 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, Liqui, Kucoin and BitBay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00226227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.17 or 0.01428678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00033682 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00137827 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About 0x

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,053,821 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Tokenomy, Poloniex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinone, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Huobi, BitMart, Cobinhood, DDEX, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Binance, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, FCoin, Bithumb, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Crex24, Bittrex, CoinTiger, HitBTC, GOPAX, WazirX, OKEx, Zebpay, DigiFinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ABCC, C2CX, Liqui, Independent Reserve, Upbit, Vebitcoin, BitBay, Iquant, OTCBTC, Bitbns, AirSwap, IDEX, Mercatox, Koinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

