$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) will post sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $995.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Carvana reported sales of $584.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.46 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

In other Carvana news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $109,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $1,073,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,430.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,087,127 in the last 90 days. 13.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 28.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,859,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,576,000 after purchasing an additional 846,994 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 591,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 168,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,013,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 123.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 249,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 137,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 221.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 131,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,560. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

