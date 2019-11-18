1,145 Shares in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 50.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SVC. BidaskClub raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $23.66 on Monday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Hospitality Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

