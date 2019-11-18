16,264 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In other news, Director David Zaslav sold 77,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $527,124.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,767.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $1,570,585.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 945,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,055,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,016,229. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.92 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.