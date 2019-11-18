1,946 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,803,000 after buying an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 755,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,204,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 411,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,208,000 after buying an additional 15,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 397,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,168,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 285,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,094,000 after buying an additional 147,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James R. Stark sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.45, for a total transaction of $298,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hertia sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.29, for a total value of $275,107.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,226,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,735. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $355.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.05 and a 1-year high of $358.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.29.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $560.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 16.14%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

