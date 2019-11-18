2,385 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $787,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 702.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 38,347 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 606,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,800,000 after buying an additional 64,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $120.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $122.19.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 2,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $239,005.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $891,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,811 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,911. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. Nomura set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

