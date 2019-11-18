$241.44 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) will announce sales of $241.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.38 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $233.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Oxford Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.43.

OXM traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $71.26. 36,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,190. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average is $71.97. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $90.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $207,372.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,034.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,421.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Oxford Industries by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

