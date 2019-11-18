25,979 Shares in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,979 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBI. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth $191,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth $64,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth $442,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

RUBI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on The Rubicon Project in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on The Rubicon Project and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In related news, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,222,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,463,050.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RUBI stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $429.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.73. The Rubicon Project Inc has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $10.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Rubicon Project Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

