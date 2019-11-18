27,057 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 133,063 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 99,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 147.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 159,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 94,807 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 2,366.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 85,325 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at $351,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LDSF opened at $20.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.