2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT Raised to $24.00 at BMO Capital Markets

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 2U has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.85.

Get 2U alerts:

NASDAQ TWOU traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,554. 2U has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of 2U by 27.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of 2U by 39.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.