$6.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will announce $6.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.94 billion. Visa reported sales of $5.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $25.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.14 billion to $26.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.78 billion to $29.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.04.

NYSE V opened at $179.77 on Monday. Visa has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $187.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,215 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,487 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Visa by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 98,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Visa by 8.3% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 115,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 32,439 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

