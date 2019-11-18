$90,000.00 in Sales Expected for CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) to post sales of $90,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $150,000.00. CorMedix reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full year sales of $460,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $430,000.00 to $490,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.28 million, with estimates ranging from $9.89 million to $14.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CorMedix.

NASDAQ CRMD opened at $5.56 on Monday. CorMedix has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

