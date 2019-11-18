9,523 Shares in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cutera by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $35.72 on Monday. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.58 million, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $46.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Cutera’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUTR. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

