Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (FAP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 29th

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

FAP stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.54. 32,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,507. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a one year low of C$3.31 and a one year high of C$4.05. The stock has a market cap of $169.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.83.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

